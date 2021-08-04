Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after fooling around on a patio near teens: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 10:28 am
Guelph police have charged two men with committing an indecent act. View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged two men with committing an indecent act. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say two men have been charged after allegedly engaging in “sex acts” on a downtown patio in front of teenagers on Tuesday evening.

The 16-year-old girls sitting at a table watched as the two men began hooking up at another table right in front of them about 12 feet away, police said in a news release.

Read more: Guelph police seize over $45,000 in drugs during search warrant

Officers were called to the restaurant at about 6:40 p.m. after the teens went inside and told staff.

Trending Stories

A 35-year-old man and a 74-year-old man have each been charged with committing an indecent act.

They were both released from custody with a court date scheduled for Nov. 16.

Police added that the two men had not met prior to the incident.

Guelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagIndecent Act tagdowntown guelph tagdowntown guelph crime tagdowntown guelph patio tag

