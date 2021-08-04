2 men arrested after fooling around on a patio near teens: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two men have been charged after allegedly engaging in “sex acts” on a downtown patio in front of teenagers on Tuesday evening.

The 16-year-old girls sitting at a table watched as the two men began hooking up at another table right in front of them about 12 feet away, police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the restaurant at about 6:40 p.m. after the teens went inside and told staff.

A 35-year-old man and a 74-year-old man have each been charged with committing an indecent act.

They were both released from custody with a court date scheduled for Nov. 16.

Police added that the two men had not met prior to the incident.

