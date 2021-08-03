Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Regina sees ‘significant’ increase in graffiti cleanup costs in 2020

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:14 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Regina sees “significant” increase in graffiti cleanup costs for 2020' City of Regina sees “significant” increase in graffiti cleanup costs for 2020
WATCH: The list of things that were more expensive during the pandemic includes the cost of graffiti cleanup for the City of Regina in 2020.

The City of Regina recently revealed there was a “significant” increase in cleanup costs for graffiti last year during the pandemic, in comparison to previous years.

Every year, the city budgets $105,100 for graffiti cleanup costs.

The cost of cleanup in 2020 was $137,800, almost double the amount in 2019, which was $71,900.

Brent Krahenbil, manager of facilities maintenance for the city, says 2020 was an anomaly.

“We don’t really know why the amount of graffiti was higher in 2020, the obvious assumption is that it was pandemic related, but we really don’t know,” Krahenbil said.

Read more: Regina arts organization looking for artists for Albert St. underpass mural

He adds that as of the end of June this year, there already appears to be a decrease, with cleanup costs were sitting at $44,100 to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The city aims to remove graffiti on city property within 72 hours, and 24 hours when it is obscene or racist.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate hateful graffiti at New Brighton skatepark' Calgary police investigate hateful graffiti at New Brighton skatepark

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says holding offenders accountable is key to deterrence.

Trending Stories

“Graffiti is a great example of a crime where it’s usually a small number of people committing a large number of crimes, and you’ll see someone will go on a spree and the tag that they put on a park bench is also on a garage, also on a light pole and whatever,” Bray explained.

Read more: Anti-LGBTQ2 graffiti appears on Saskatchewan School Boards Association building

The police chief adds that another integral part of graffiti prevention includes cleanup efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because if you leave it, it’s the broken windows theory,” Bray stated.

“If you leave it, it just really causes more people to think that is an acceptable thing to do.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you leave it, it just really causes more people to think that is an acceptable thing to do."

“So, we really do encourage homeowners to clean it up,” he said.

The city says it wants property owners to remember to record, report and then remove the graffiti as soon as possible if their property gets vandalized.

The city also says residents should take a picture to provide to the RPS to help with their investigation.

Bylaw enforcement officers do have the ability to issue a 14-day notice to remove graffiti under the Community Standards Bylaw No 2016-2 s. 10 Graffiti.

If no compliance has been reached during the process, then a bylaw enforcement officer can issue an Order to Comply within 16 days.

The owner does have the right to appeal the order as per section 329 of The Cities Act, and if no appeal has been received during the second stage of this process, then the city has the power to take whatever actions or measures it deems necessary to remedy the situation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vandalism tagCity of Regina tagGraffiti tagCommunity Standards Bylaw tagRegina graffiti tagcost of clean up taggraffiti budget taggraffiti clean-up tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers