New outdoor pool in Fort Macleod already making a splash

It was a project that was years in the making, and last week, the new outdoor pool finally opened.

“It has a long history,” said director of operations for the town of Fort Macleod, Adrian Pedro.

He said the big push for a new pool started around three or four years ago. The old one was leaking and outdated.

The facility was then designed, redesigned, then designed again a few more times before the town council finally settled on one that fit within the budget.

Pedro estimates its cost to be around $3.1 million.

Construction started in July 2020. About a year later, on July 28, 2021, the big grand opening was held.

“We had about 500 people,” said Pedro. “And that was in about a five-hour period. It was pretty popular.”

He believes the excitement stems from most activities being shut down, or limited capacity, over the last 16 months. Pair that with the heat wave most of Alberta has been experiencing, and it was a recipe for success.

“There’s been a lot of excitement,” said Pedro. “They don’t get a lot of new things here. We do have some nice facilities, some nice parks and green spaces but to have something new that’s this big, new technology, a waterslide eventually here … it’s pretty exciting for everyone.”

He added construction isn’t quite done yet — a waterslide is currently being manufactured and is expected to be in by the end of September.

Some parents were hanging out poolside on Tuesday watching their kids during swimming lessons. Overall, everyone is very happy to have something new to do, especially outside.

“I was just sitting over here thinking how special it is that we have this space,” said Des Vandervalk, who lives just outside the town. “It’s so fun and the kids will be in swim lessons this year, because of course last year they couldn’t be. We’re just thankful for everything about it.”

“We’re amazed,” said Fort Macleod resident Jocelyn Toth. “It’s so beautiful and big and clean and we’re so excited to have it in our town. We’ve got season passes so we’ll be here every day.”

Jase Vandervalk said his favorite part of the new pool is the rock climbing wall. Placed right beside the pool, you climb as high as you can before jumping off into the water.

He said the old pool was good. But the new pool? “Even better!”

Leo Toth, who had just finished his swimming lessons, remembered the first time he saw the new pool.

“Well, it was mind-blowing to go from a pool with one section to a pool with four or five.”

“We’re thinking this will last us another 60 years, like the first one,” said Pedro.

More information on public swim times, swimming lessons, and all the pool has to offer can be found on the Fort Macleod website.