$1.1 million in additional funding to assist Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games organizers

The federal government has announced additional funding of up to $1.1 million to support the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault, during a Tuesday morning news conference, announced that the added funding will cover extra costs resulting from the pandemic.

“The Canada Games play a vital role in encouraging current athletes and sparking passion for future generations,” said Guilbeault. “By showcasing an incredible array of sporting events, it is a training ground for the next generation.”

The games were originally scheduled for this summer in Niagara Region, but were postponed until August 2022 because of COVID-19.

Doug Hamilton, chair of the Niagara Host Society, says the additional funding will “enable us to host the games that we originally envisioned, games that will inspire, transform and unify.”

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games will feature competition in 18 sports, including the return of lacrosse after a 36-year absence.

More than 5,000 athletes and coaches from all provinces and territories are expected to participate between Aug. 6 and 21, 2022.