Education

Guelph public school board opens registration for Secondary Remote School

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:38 am
An Ipsos poll exclusively done for Global News found that 69 per cent of Canadians surveyed felt their children's mental health has suffered from the remote learning situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. – Jun 22, 2021

Public high school students in Guelph can now register for remote learning in the upcoming school year.

The Upper Grand District School Board announced on Tuesday that the remote learning program will not be a hybrid model and classes will be staffed by dedicated remote learning teachers.

Read more: Guelph public school board opens registration for 2021-22 Elementary Remote School

Upper Grand said that the decision a student makes about remote learning versus in-person learning is for the entire semester as movement between learning modes would cause disruptions.

The board also added that there are some differences between the remote learning program from last year and the upcoming year.

With more students returning to in-person learning, Upper Grand said its ability to offer a “similar breadth of remote programs” may be limited.

French Immersion is not being offered in remote learning classes, given the limited availability of qualified teachers, the board said.

Students enrolled in specialized class placements, such as those who are developmentally delayed or have a learning disability, are strongly encouraged to opt for in-person instruction.

Dr. Alon Vaisman talks back-to-school guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated children

There may also not be the ability to replicate everything from the regular school environment or to offer the same courses such as tech classes and performance-based classes like music, arts and drama.

Those enrolled in the remote school will take two courses a day and attendance will be taken daily. Students are expected to follow a daily schedule and timetable.

Read more: Ontario parents frustrated over special needs remote learning

Registration for the remote school is open until Aug. 12. Parents can register their child on the board’s website.

Course selection must be completed by Aug. 13 with the board saying that staff will do their best to provide students with their preferred classes, but there may be cases where alternative courses will need to be selected.

