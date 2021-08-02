Menu

Health

British Columbians asked to revive 7 p.m. cheer for health-care workers on B.C. Day

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 2:54 pm
Thousands of people in Vancouver's West End went out on their balconies to applaud the front line heath-care workers each night at 7p.m. View image in full screen
Thousands of people in Vancouver's West End went out on their balconies to applaud the front line heath-care workers each night at 7p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

British Columbians are being asked to revive the 7 p.m. cheer for a B.C. Day salute to the province’s health-care workers.

In a written statement, B.C. Premier John Horgan called for a return to the nightly “thank you” that saw people applaud, bang pots and pans, and join in a raucous cheer in support health-care workers on the frontlines of the province’s response to COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic' Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic
Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic – Mar 23, 2020

The practice, which caught on after spectacles in Italy and Spain, took place in communities across the province during the first wave of the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Nightly applause for health-care workers comes to Vancouver

Horgan asked to bring back the tradition on Monday at 7 p.m.

“This B.C. Day, I encourage everyone take a moment to recognize the health-care workers, first responders and so many others who worked tirelessly through the pandemic,” he said. “Tonight at 7 p.m., I ask everyone to step out onto their lawns or balconies and join me in making some noise for our front-line workers.”

— With files from Simon Little

