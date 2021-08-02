British Columbians asked to revive 7 p.m. cheer for health-care workers on B.C. Day

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians are being asked to revive the 7 p.m. cheer for a B.C. Day salute to the province’s health-care workers.

In a written statement, B.C. Premier John Horgan called for a return to the nightly “thank you” that saw people applaud, bang pots and pans, and join in a raucous cheer in support health-care workers on the frontlines of the province’s response to COVID-19.

The practice, which caught on after spectacles in Italy and Spain, took place in communities across the province during the first wave of the pandemic.

Horgan asked to bring back the tradition on Monday at 7 p.m.

“This B.C. Day, I encourage everyone take a moment to recognize the health-care workers, first responders and so many others who worked tirelessly through the pandemic,” he said. “Tonight at 7 p.m., I ask everyone to step out onto their lawns or balconies and join me in making some noise for our front-line workers.”

