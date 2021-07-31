Driver injured, Highway 28 closed near Gibbons, Alta., after crash

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 28 was closed just north of Gibbons, Alta., due to a serious collision on Saturday, according to RCMP.

A semi-truck and an SUV collided at Highway 28 and Range Road 231 after 7:30 a.m., Mounties said.

Read more: RCMP say highway crash east of Okotoks sends 4 people to hospital

The SUV driver, a man in his 40s, was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital in serious but stable condition with an arm injury, according to STARS Air Ambulance.

The highway was expected to be closed for several hours as RCMP investigated.

Advertisement