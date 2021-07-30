SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Guelph police seize over $45,000 in drugs during search warrant

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 2:57 pm
Guelph police have arrested a man and a woman as part of a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a man and a woman as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Guelph police

Guelph police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a search warrant led officers to over $45,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and crystal meth.

In a news release on Friday, police said their drug trafficking investigation, which started earlier this month, focused on a home in the city’s west end.

Read more: Man facing drug trafficking charges allegedly caught with $6,500 in fentanyl, meth, Guelph police say

Officers across several units carried out the search warrant at the house on Friday and found 14 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine, 449 grams of crystal meth and 611 grams of illegal cannabis, police said.

Trending Stories

Nearly $5,000 in cash along with two weapons, stolen credit cards, stolen IDs and paraphernalia related to drug trafficking were also found, the service said.

A 34-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with three counts of trafficking, one count of possession and 13 counts of possession of identity documents.

A 36-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with trafficking, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and two weapon offences.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.

