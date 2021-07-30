Active COVID-19 cases rising as Saskatchewan approaches 50K total infections

For the fifth straight day, Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have been climbing and now sit at 448.

Health officials said Friday there were 56 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 49,940. The seven-day average of new daily infections remained at 45.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 46 patients with COVID-19: 34 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in ICUs.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 48,914 following 22 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the press release, 1,779 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 960,527 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,406,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday.

1:45 Saskatoon economy recovering but IMF warns of inflation Saskatoon economy recovering but IMF warns of inflation

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

Related News Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan