Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of Jordan Boyd raises more than $1 million for heart disease research

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 10:44 am
Click to play video: 'Keeping the legend of Jordan Boyd alive' Keeping the legend of Jordan Boyd alive
We chat with Greg Dobson, brother of Jordan Boyd, about an upcoming fundraiser that’s raising thousands of dollars and awareness for the QEII’s Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

The family of a young Nova Scotia hockey player who died of a rare heart condition has raised more than $1 million to fund inherited heart disease research at the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Jordan Boyd was just 16 years old and a promising athlete when he collapsed on the ice in August 2013 while attending training camp for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Read more: ‘It’s a legacy’: Boyd family hopes hockey player’s mural raises awareness of rare heart diseases

His condition wasn’t diagnosed until after his death, when it was determined he had arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a rare inherited heart disease. Nova Scotia has the second highest incidence of the disease in Canada.

Since Boyd’s death, his family has been working hard to preserve his legacy.

Story continues below advertisement
Stephen Boyd looks at a mural of his son, which was unveiled in the Halifax Infirmary in 2019. View image in full screen
Stephen Boyd looks at a mural of his son, which was unveiled in the Halifax Infirmary in 2019. Global News

“Over the past seven years, the Boyd family have organized a series of fundraisers including the annual Jordan Celebrity Hockey Challenge and yesterday’s Jordan Boyd Celebrity Golf Challenge to abide by COVID-19 protocols,” said a release from the QEII Foundation.

Trending Stories

“Both events include local NHL players and the community who strive to make an impact in Jordan’s memory.”

The research the money is earmarked for aims to “help prevent sudden death from cardiac arrest,” the release said.

Read more: Sudden cardiac events far more common in young people, experts say

The money raised so far has helped improve player safety protocols in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League by making it mandatory that there be three staff members trained in CPR and AED.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the funding has helped create a full-time research nurse position for the QEII’s Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

Click to play video: 'Hockey is Heart: Jordan Boyd legacy moves off the ice with new “off season” hoodies' Hockey is Heart: Jordan Boyd legacy moves off the ice with new “off season” hoodies
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QEII Health Sciences Centre tagarrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy tagHeart Disease Research tagInherited Heart Disease tagJordan Boyd Foundation tagJordan Boyd Bathurst Titan tagJordan Boyd death tagJordan Boyd hockey tagrare heart disease tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers