Okanagan wildfires: Evacuation order for Nk’Mip Creek blaze downgraded to alert

An evacuation order for 91 properties affected by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued the downgrade on Thursday afternoon.

The wildfire is listed at 6,800 hectares, though BC Wildfire said growth has been observed but smoky conditions have prevented aerial mapping. It’s also classified as out of control.

The properties affected by the downgrade are in the Sidley and Bridesville areas of Electoral Area E and West Boundary.

According to the RDKB, the properties are on the north side of Highway 3 between the westerly boundary of RDKB (250 metres west of Sidley Mountain Road) to Mt. Baldy Road at the Canyon Bridge and north to McKinney Creek.

The regional district said it was downgrading the order on the advice of the BC Wildfire Service.

The downgrade still leaves 126 properties on evacuation order and 283 properties on evacuation alert due to the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire.

A full list of affected addresses can be found on the regional district’s website.

Below is a list of other wildfires of note throughout the Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

Brenda Creek

Listed at 824 hectares, the BC Wildfire Service says good progress is being made on the out-of-control blaze that’s located near the Okanagan Connector and 40 km west of West Kelowna.

The fire is creating a lot of smoke and could jeopardize a power line that services 60,000 customers in West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland.

However, BC Wildfire says there’s been little-to-no growth on the fire despite heavy winds last night.

Control lines have been established along most of the fire’s perimeter.

Bunting Road

This fire is located around 40 km northeast of Lumby.

It’s estimated to be 3,000 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has issued an evacuation order for the 6,000 to 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

Thirteen firefighters and two helicopters are on scene.

Garrison Lake

Located 33 km southwest of Princeton, this fire is estimated at 3,373 hectares and is also classified as being out of control.

An evacuation order is in place for two properties and an evacuation alert is in place for 141 properties.

BC Wildfire says the fire has continued to grow to the south and southeast, and that it has become more visible.

Hunakwa Lake

Burning nine km southeast of Seymour Arm, this fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares and is classified out of control.

Seven firefighters and two helicopters are on scene.

Evacuation orders and alerts are in place for a number of properties.

Michaud Creek

Located 21 km south of Edgewood, the Michaud Creek wildfire is estimated at 7,312 hectares.

BC Wildfire says fire behaviour is anticipated to remain low to moderate due to the quieter winds and smoke that’s covering it from the sun.

It also said smoke coverage is expected to increase over the upcoming days as light winds are forecasted predominantly from the north.

The smoke is currently impeding aerial support due to visibility and safety concerns.

Octopus Creek

This fire is located 11 km south of Fauquier and is estimated at 16,930 hectares.

Like the Michaud Creek blaze, fire behaviour is anticipated to remain low to moderate due to the quieter winds and smoke that’s covering it from the sun.

Both fires remain out of control and both have triggered a number of evacuation orders and alerts.

Thomas Creek

Fire officials are worried the Thomas Creek wildfire could grow in the coming days, as hot, dry and windy conditions are making it tough for crews to get the upper hand.

The blaze, which is three km northeast of Okanagan Falls, has been burning for nearly three weeks and is estimated to be 7,918 hectares.

Ground crews are being assisted by five helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

More than 700 properties remain on evacuation alert, with eight properties on evacuation order.

Three Valley Lake

Evacuation orders are also in place for this 309-hectare fire, which is burning roughly 20 km southwest of Revelstoke.

Two Mile Road

Located just south of Sicamous, this fire remains the same as it has for the past few days at 1,000 hectares.

Thirty-three firefighters, three helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze, as are members of the Sicamous and Swansea fire departments.

A number of evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

White Rock Lake

Still burning out of control, the wildfire burning near Westwold remains at 20,000 hectares in size.

On Wednesday, planned ignitions along the southeast flank helped bring the fire perimeter closer to the Salmon River Forest Service Road, where crews are working Thursday.

Conditions in the area are extremely smoky, which is hampering aircraft operations. Power outages are also being reported in the area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has implemented an evacuation order for 85 properties and an evacuation alert for nearly 600 properties.

One hundred and 17 firefighters, including 100 from Quebec, are on scene, along with eight helicopters.

