Kelowna to host the 2026 B.C. Summer Games

The city of Kelowna will host the 2026 B.C. Summer Games, the province announced on Wednesday.

This will be the fourth time Kelowna has hosted the B.C. Summer Games, having done so previously in 1980, 1994 and 2008. The city also recently hosted the 2019 55-plus B.C. Games and Skate Canada International.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the 2026 B.C. Summer Games will be organized and staged by a community board of directors and supported by up to 3,000 volunteers.

More than 3,700 athletes, coaches and managers will participate in approximately 18 sports.

Also this week, two other communities were announced as hosts of future B.C. Games. The 2024 B.C. Winter Games will take place in Quesnel and the 2024 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge.

The ministry says the B.C. Summer Games are an important milestone for the province’s emerging high-performance athletes, such as Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore (track and field).

“With five Kelowna athletes competing at the Olympics right now, we understand the value of these events to growing athletes,” Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in a press release.

“These Games give the best emerging high-performance athletes a chance to show their skills in serious competition and we are thrilled to be able to host these games here in Kelowna.”

Facts about the B.C. Summer Games

The B.C. Summer Games are held every two years.

The 2026 B.C. Summer Games will run July 23 to 26, 2026.

Athletes range in age from nine to 19 years depending on the sport.

The average age of the athletes is 14.

There will be approximately 18 sports, including competition for athletes with a disability.

The estimated economic impact of the BC Summer Games is $2.0 million.

“The B.C. Summer Games cemented my desire to become the best athlete I could and encouraged me to try out for other games experiences,” said Elmore.

“It will be an immense honour for Kelowna to welcome athletes from around the province to our city for the 2026 B.C. Summer Games.”