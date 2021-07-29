SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Australian Olympic track team isolating after U.S. athlete tests positive for COVID-19

By Mitch Phillips Reuters
Posted July 29, 2021 3:02 am
Click to play video: 'Tokyo’s spike in COVID-19 cases ‘not a problem’ for Olympics: Japan PM' Tokyo’s spike in COVID-19 cases ‘not a problem’ for Olympics: Japan PM
WATCH: Tokyo's spike in COVID-19 cases 'not a problem' for Olympics: Japan PM

American double world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks and German Chiaraviglio of Argentina have been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, and members of the Australian team were put into isolation on Thursday, but Swedish media reported world record-holder Armand Duplantis had not been in contact.

United States Olympic and athletics officials confirmed Kendricks’s positive test, tweeting: “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. “In alignment with local rules and protocols he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.”

The immediate knock-on effect was that members of the Australian team were forced to isolate in their rooms as a precaution.

“Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols,” the Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Will the Olympics set the world back in its fight against COVID-19? Experts weigh in

Argentina’s Chiaraviglio confirmed on social media that he was out of the Games as well, and was isolating in a hotel as he took care of his health.

“It is very hard to process something like that, it will take me a long time,” he wrote, via a translation. “Living through this is very hard, but I know that this will also pass.”

Trending Stories

Games procedures state that athletes who are contact-traced and have not yet competed are isolated from the rest of the squad. They then have to be tested six hours prior to their competition and return a negative result in order to compete. The athletics program begins on Friday, with the pole vault qualifying event on Saturday.

Australian media reported that all 63 members of the team were in isolation after pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall trained with Kendricks.

Click to play video: 'Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins' Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins
Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins

Kendricks won the world title in 2017 and 2019 and Olympic bronze in Rio 2016 and his battle with world record-holder Duplantis was expected to have been one of the highlights of the track and field program.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time,” the United States Olympic Committee tweeted.

United States Track and Field (USATF) said Kendricks and his close contacts were immediately notified and protocols were activated to isolate him.

“We are following the guidance on next steps to ensure the safety of the remainder of our delegation, and to offer support to Sam,” USATF tweeted.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Omar Mohammed; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Shri Navaratnam and Clare Fallon)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID tagOlympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagolympics covid tagcovid olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers