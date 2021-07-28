Rockfall forces closure of climbing areas on Stawamus Chief

Several popular climbing routes on the Stawamus Chief in Squamish have been closed due to falling rocks.
In a notice posted Tuesday, BC Parks said there had been “multiple significant rockfalls” in the Grand Wall, and Western Dihedrals climbing areas.
“A large number of climbing routes are currently closed until further notice,” it said.
In the Grand Wall area the closure applies to the base of the Grand Wall, along with the Undertow Bouldering area and all trails leading to the area.
Multiple routes were also closed around the area where the Grand Wall meets the Western Dihedrals due to a “very large rockfall.”
All routes, including Dogzilla and the White Feather were closed in the Slhanay Closure area.
The closures do not affect popular hiking trails to access the Chief’s peaks.
