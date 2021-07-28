Menu

Environment

Rockfall forces closure of climbing areas on Stawamus Chief

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 11:07 pm
The 700-meter Stawamus Chief stands proudly in the evening sun in Squamish, B.C. on Thursday, July 24, 2014. View image in full screen
The 700-meter Stawamus Chief stands proudly in the evening sun in Squamish, B.C. on Thursday, July 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Matthew Usherwood

Several popular climbing routes on the Stawamus Chief in Squamish have been closed due to falling rocks.

In a notice posted Tuesday, BC Parks said there had been “multiple significant rockfalls” in the Grand Wall, and Western Dihedrals climbing areas.

Read more: Base jumper rescued after getting sail stuck on Stawamus Chief

“A large number of climbing routes are currently closed until further notice,” it said.

In the Grand Wall area the closure applies to the base of the Grand Wall, along with the Undertow Bouldering area and all trails leading to the area.

Read more: Stawamus Chief claims life of second climber in six weeks

Multiple routes were also closed around the area where the Grand Wall meets the Western Dihedrals due to a “very large rockfall.”

All routes, including Dogzilla and the White Feather were closed in the Slhanay Closure area.

The closures do not affect popular hiking trails to access the Chief’s peaks.

