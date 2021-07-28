CFLAA, Sask. Polytech announce career development partnership

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Football League Alumni Association (CFLAA) and Saskatchewan Polytechnic say they have struck a “game-changing partnership.”

The agreement sees CFLAA members and their spouses be provided with access to Sask. Polytech’s School of Continuing Education, which offers diplomas, certificates, degrees and micro-credential opportunities to students.

Courses and programs will be offered through a tuition benefit program.

The hope is that this will create a smooth career transition off the field for members.

“We offer a lot of different types of training in the School of Continuing Education. Everything from trades to business, IT, project management, just about anything you can think of,” said Paul Carter, dean of the School of Continuing Education.

CFLAA members and their spouses will also have access to career counseling and preparedness in an effort to prepare them during their switch to a post-football career or career change.

Andrew Greene, a former CFL and NFL offensive lineman who spent nine seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, recently completed the project management program at Sask. Polytech.

While making an appearance at the announcement event on Wednesday, he said the transition for life after football for a lot of players is sometimes not the easiest situation.

Greene called the program a big opportunity, one he said he would have taken advantage of if it was available when he studied at Sask. Polytech.

“If they’re able to go back to school and increase their skill level, so they can put themselves in a better position or opportunity for life to help themselves and their family, this provides that,” suggested Greene.

The agreement is in effect for the next five years with an option to renew after the five years.

