Environment

Open-air fire ban extended as extreme dry conditions persist in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 3:32 pm
The safety theme the Saskatoon Fire Department will focus on in May involves informing the public about proper fire pit use. View image in full screen
The safety theme the Saskatoon Fire Department will focus on in May involves informing the public about proper fire pit use. File / Global News

The City of Winnipeg is extending a fire ban prohibiting open fires, backyard fire pits, and fireworks within city limits.

Extremely dry weather conditions led the city to enact a two-week ban on open-air fires on July 14. On Wednesday the ban was extended until Aug. 11.

Read more: No backyard fire pits, fireworks and more under Winnipeg’s fire ban

Under the ban, the use of fire pits at city parks is also prohibited and solid fuel-burning appliances, like charcoal and wood-burning barbecues, are also banned.

The city says the move also means existing permits are suspended and no new permits will be issued during the duration of the ban.

Click to play video: 'Dry conditions in Manitoba causing big problems for farmers' Dry conditions in Manitoba causing big problems for farmers
Dry conditions in Manitoba causing big problems for farmers – Jul 14, 2021

Those caught violating the ban can face a $500 fine under city bylaws.

While propane and gas barbecues, fire tables, as well as household smokers and barbecues that use pellets are permitted, the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service is urging caution.

Read more: Collaboration between crop, livestock producers could be key to salvaging dry Manitoba summer

“Conditions in Winnipeg are extremely dry and there is little precipitation in the forecast. Residents must exercise caution to prevent wildland and grass fires,” the city said in a release.

The city also says burning yard waste, garbage or scrap material is prohibited within city limits.

Click to play video: 'City of Morden declares extreme drought' City of Morden declares extreme drought
City of Morden declares extreme drought
