Open-air fire ban extended as extreme dry conditions persist in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is extending a fire ban prohibiting open fires, backyard fire pits, and fireworks within city limits.

Extremely dry weather conditions led the city to enact a two-week ban on open-air fires on July 14. On Wednesday the ban was extended until Aug. 11.

Under the ban, the use of fire pits at city parks is also prohibited and solid fuel-burning appliances, like charcoal and wood-burning barbecues, are also banned.

The city says the move also means existing permits are suspended and no new permits will be issued during the duration of the ban.

Those caught violating the ban can face a $500 fine under city bylaws.

While propane and gas barbecues, fire tables, as well as household smokers and barbecues that use pellets are permitted, the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service is urging caution.

“Conditions in Winnipeg are extremely dry and there is little precipitation in the forecast. Residents must exercise caution to prevent wildland and grass fires,” the city said in a release.

The city also says burning yard waste, garbage or scrap material is prohibited within city limits.

