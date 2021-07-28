Construction of new waste diversion facility starts in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A new waste diversion facility now under construction in Saskatoon could potentially divert more than half of the garbage heading to the landfill once it is operational in 2023.

City officials said Recovery Park, next to the landfill, will be a one-stop location for easy, efficient and cost-effective waste diversion.

Bryan Zerebeski, the city’s senior project management engineer with technical services, said the project has been “years in the making.”

“The site has been cleaned up and cleared and soon we’ll get started on new weigh scales and new administrative and equipment storage buildings,” Zerebeski said in a statement Wednesday.

“The site will be landscaped and when Recovery Park opens in 2023, Saskatoon will experience a very easy and well-organized facility for waste and recycling.”

Officials said the new site is designed to improve recycling options at the landfill and provide space to develop future diversion opportunities.

Materials being considered for acceptance include:

mixed metals

appliances

construction and demolition waste

rigid plastics

household hazardous waste

bicycles

used oil and antifreeze

elm wood

Currently, the city diverts 24 per cent of its garbage from the landfill. Officials said that number will increase to between 41 and 54 per cent once Recovery Park is operating.

A new road into the park will open on Aug. 9.

Access to the landfill from Valley Road will continue, but users will be directed onto the new road while the existing one is decommissioned.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $19.5 million.

The government of Canada will fund up to $7.8 million toward the project and the Saskatchewan government will contribute up to $6,499,350.

The City of Saskatoon will fund the remainder of the project.

