100% of recent Peel Region COVID hospitalizations in those not fully immunized: top doctor

Peel Region’s top doctor says all of the COVID-19 related hospitalizations over a nearly six-week period occurred in individuals who were not fully immunized.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said between June 1 to July 9, of the 81 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Peel Region, 100 per cent of the admissions were in patients who were not fully immunized against the virus.

Two-thirds of those hospitalized had no vaccine doses at all. Nearly one-third were partially vaccinated with one dose.

“[It] shows how severe the Delta variant can be even if you’re only partially protected,” Loh said.

Loh said two cases of the 81 hospitalizations had received both shots but became ill within the two-week period needed afterwards to develop full immunity.

“This means they were infected while their full immunity was developing,” Loh added.

“And is an important reminder that you’re only fully protected two weeks after your second dose, especially with the Delta variant circulating in our community.”

As of Wednesday, Ontario reported that more than 8.7 million people are fully vaccinated with two doses which is 67.3 per cent of the eligible (aged 12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 80 per cent.

In Peel Region, vaccination status among eligible residents as of its most recent update sits a little higher than provincially at 80.3 per cent with one shot and 64.7 per cent with two shots.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown reacted to the recent hospitalization data at a weekly press conference on Wednesday, calling it a “staggering figure, 100 per cent.”

“It shows in a very crystal clear manner that vaccines work. Vaccines saves lives. Vaccines prevent you from being hospitalized,” Brown added.

Despite overall high vaccination rates in the region and in the province, Loh said there are still tens of thousands of people locally who are unvaccinated or have not received a second shot.