Canada

Hamilton Harbour beaches off limits for swimming due to blue-green algae

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 27, 2021 12:06 pm
Swimmers will have to use other Hamilton locations, as beaches at Bayfront Park are closed for swimming because of blue-green algae. View image in full screen
Swimmers will have to use other Hamilton locations, as beaches at Bayfront Park are closed for swimming because of blue-green algae. Don Mitchell / Global News

There’s a warning from the city about coming into contact with the water at Pier 4 Beach.

The warning is posted to the city’s beach water quality webpage and follows the discovery of toxic blue-green algae at the Hamilton Harbour hot spot.

There are no safe beaches for swimming on Hamilton Harbour as a result of the closure, since Bayfront Beach is permanently closed due to a history of poor water quality.

Read more: Warm weather, low water levels mean early arrival of algae in Cootes Paradise

Blue-green algae produces toxins that are harmful to both people and pets, if ingested, and coming into contact with it can have a range of health impacts.

Hamilton Public Health notes that contact with the algae, depending on the length of exposure, can cause everything from skin irritation, rashes and itching to fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Read more: Report says $150 million and years of effort will clean up Chedoke Creek

All of the city’s other beaches are currently listed as safe for swimming.

That includes all sections of beach along Lake Ontario, from the Burlington lift bridge to Confederation Park and the beach areas at Valens, Christie and Binbrook conservation areas.

