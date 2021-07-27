Menu

Canada

Calgary airport awards cab contract to 3 local companies, increases fees

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 12:18 pm
Travelers arrive at the Calgary Airport in Calgary on May 10, 2018. View image in full screen
Travelers arrive at the Calgary Airport in Calgary on May 10, 2018. The Canadian Press

Travellers to Calgary will now have their pick of three different taxi companies when leaving the airport, but will also have to pay slightly more than they used to.

The Calgary Airport Authority announced on Tuesday it had signed an 18-month contract with Associated Cab, Calgary City Cab and Calgary United Cab for on-demand taxi services.

Previously, Associated Cab was the sole contract holder.

Read more: Passenger train between Calgary’s airport, downtown and Banff back in front of city council

Associated Cab, Calgary United Cab and Calgary City Cab offer a mix of hybrid, non-hybrid and accessible vehicles.

Travellers can queue for a cab from one of the three companies or can contact their preferred service provider directly (inducing rideshare companies) and arrange for their pickup.

The Calgary Airport Authority’s chief financial officer said they reviewed multiple Request-for-Proposal submissions before making their selections.

“Our guests like a variety of local options to choose from,” Rob Palmer said. “We’re offering that to our guests while also giving potential market opportunities to Calgarian taxi operators.”

The contracts are effective July 27.

Read more: More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Calgary and Vancouver

The airport authority also said Tuesday it had increased outbound taxi fees from $4.29 to $4.50 (plus tax) as a way to offset the financial impacts of COVID-19.

“This fee increase is the first in over three years and represents an increase of less than five per cent,” a news release said.

“Although the fare will increase slightly, that revenue gained will get reinvested into programs designed to improve safety and convenience for guests on the curb.”

