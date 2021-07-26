Menu

Canada

5 sent to hospital after floatplane flips into waters off Tofino, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 6:46 pm
Floatplane carrying five overturns near Tofino, B.C.
A floatplane leaving Tofino Harbour Monday morning with five people on board overturned on takeoff.

Five people were taken to hospital after a floatplane flipped into the waters off Tofino, B.C., on Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board said an Atleo River Air Services Ltd. Cessna A185F was taking off from Tofino Harbour at around 11:30 a.m. when it flipped into the waters off the shore.

Read more: 2 people hurt after plane crashes in residential neighbourhood in Mill Bay, B.C.

Four passengers and one pilot were on board, all of whom were able to get out of the aircraft and onto a sandbar. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

The TSB is investigating.

Small plane crashes in Vancouver Island neighbourhood
Small plane crashes in Vancouver Island neighbourhood – Jun 28, 2021
