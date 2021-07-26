5 sent to hospital after floatplane flips into waters off Tofino, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were taken to hospital after a floatplane flipped into the waters off Tofino, B.C., on Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board said an Atleo River Air Services Ltd. Cessna A185F was taking off from Tofino Harbour at around 11:30 a.m. when it flipped into the waters off the shore.

Four passengers and one pilot were on board, all of whom were able to get out of the aircraft and onto a sandbar. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

The TSB is investigating.

