Kingston Lawn Bowling Club rolls out free trial memberships to attract new players

The Kingston Lawn Bowling Club is back in business and looking for new members.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the Napier Street facility is up and running for a summer of fun.

“Membership has declined over the years and it’s time to recruit new players,” Chris Dyer says.

The club’s marketing director says the problem is getting people to try the sport. Once they do, it’s hard not to get hooked.

“It’s a sport for everyone to enjoy,” Dyer says.

“It’s not just for seniors. There is no age restriction. It’s popular among children in other countries but here in Canada, it’s hard getting the kids involved in lawn bowling. They think it’s a sport for seniors which is certainly not the case.”

Don Wartman, the youngest member of the Kingston club, says his family has been playing the game for decades.

“I played a lot of hockey and soccer but suffered a concussion,” said Wartman, who is 22.

"I played a lot of hockey and soccer but suffered a concussion," said Wartman, who is 22.

"Lawn bowling is just what the doctor ordered. It's not hard on the body and it's so much fun. It's a sport that anyone can enjoy. The more you play and practise, the better you get."

Lawn bowling can be a recreational or competitive sport with regional, provincial, national and world championship events.

“I joined the club in 2009 and fell in love with the sport,” said club member Judy Steinke.

“Twelve years later, I’m still here enjoying myself and willing to help anyone who wants to take up the sport.”

The Kingston Lawn Bowling Club has decided to offer a free trial membership in hopes of recruiting new blood.

Free lessons and equipment will be provided and Dyer says no experience is necessary.

“Just go to our Kingston lawn bowling website for details, Dyer adds.

“We will work hard to convince new players that this is a game for life.”