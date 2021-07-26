Winnipeg man, 29, charged with manslaughter in death of Tyler McKay

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after an argument during a party went horribly awry.

Winnipeg police say Tyler McKay, 20, was at a house party on Toronto Street Saturday when he got into an argument with another man at about 2 a.m. outside the house.

The verbal argument continued until the other man stabbed McKay and ran away.

Story continues below advertisement

McKay was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died.

Sunday morning at about 9 a.m., Winnipeg police said they arrested Jordan Julius Irving, 29, and charged him with manslaughter and for an older warrant for failing to appear in court.

Irving is in custody. McKay’s death is the city’s 22nd homicide of 2021.