Crime

Winnipeg man, 29, charged with manslaughter in death of Tyler McKay

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 12:59 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after an argument during a party went horribly awry.

Winnipeg police say Tyler McKay, 20, was at a house party on Toronto Street Saturday when he got into an argument with another man at about 2 a.m. outside the house.

The verbal argument continued until the other man stabbed McKay and ran away.

McKay was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later died.

Sunday morning at about 9 a.m., Winnipeg police said they arrested Jordan Julius Irving, 29, and charged him with manslaughter and for an older warrant for failing to appear in court.

Irving is in custody. McKay’s death is the city’s 22nd homicide of 2021.

