2 Halifax-area pools out of commission for the summer

Haligonians looking to beat the heat this summer should be aware that two local pools will be closed for the rest of the season.

In an aquatics update posted to its municipal website, the city said the Halifax Common Pool remains closed for the rest of the summer “due to ongoing repair work.”

As well, work on Centennial Pool is ongoing and that pool is expected to reopen in September.

The city said free swims will be available at Needham Pool at the following times:

Monday through Friday from July 26 until Sept. 3: 2–3 p.m.; 3-4 p.m.; and 5-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m.

Residents must register in advance over the phone at 902-490-4633 or online.

As well, free swims will be available at the YMCA at 5640 Sackville St. at the following times:

Monday, Aug. 2: 12:30 p.m. 2 p.m.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from Aug. 4 until September: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents must register in advance online as of Friday, July 30 over the phone at 902-423-9622 or online.