Sunday night shooting sends one person to hospital

One person is in custody and another in hospital following a shooting in the Old East Village area Sunday night.
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area of Dundas and Hewitt streets around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police found a 27-year-old male who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was located by police in the area and arrest.
Members of the major crime section are investigating.
