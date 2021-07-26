Sunday night shooting sends one person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody and another in hospital following a shooting in the Old East Village area Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the area of Dundas and Hewitt streets around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a 27-year-old male who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located by police in the area and arrest.

Members of the major crime section are investigating.

