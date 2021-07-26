7 dead in massive highway crash caused by Utah dust storm

Send this page to someone via email

At least seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a series of major crashes on Utah’s Interstate 15 highway Sunday after high winds blanketed the road in sand and dust.

The deadly collisions happened around 4:30 p.m. outside the community of Kanosh, according to a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. Police say strong winds obscured the road with blowing wind and dust at the time, which caused the crash.

Twenty-two vehicles were involved in the crash, including multiple tractor-trailers.

Several children were among the dead, Sgt. Cameron Rhoden told local broadcaster KUTV.

Read more: Couple charged for gender reveal that sparked deadly California wildfire

“We have vehicles all over,” Rhoden said. “Several vehicles tried to swerve off the roadway. We have vehicles that are flipped up on their sides.”

Story continues below advertisement

Photos show several shattered vehicles scattered around a line of 18-wheelers on the highway. One tractor-trailer appeared to have completely destroyed the back right section of a red sedan.

View image in full screen The scene of a crash is shown on Interstate 15 near Kanosh, Utah on July 25, 2021. Utah Highway Patrol

Rhoden added that one of the vehicles was pulling a trailer and that the trailer has been “pretty much completely destroyed.”

View image in full screen Wreckage is shown at the scene of a crash on Interstate 15 in Utah on July 25, 2021. Utah Highway Patrol

Victims were taken to hospital by air and ground ambulances after the crash. Police have not identified any of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Police diverted traffic around the scene while they started their investigation, which is expected to take some time.

— with files from The Associated Press