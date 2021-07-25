Jazz Winnipeg launching Sunday garden party series at Dalnavert Museum

Send this page to someone via email

Jazz Winnipeg kickstarted its downtown garden party series this afternoon at Dalnavert Museum in Winnipeg’s downtown area, with a sold-out performance from singer-songwriter Erin Propp and jazz guitarist Larry Roy.

“It just shows that people are hungry for live music for whatever programming is happening,” Laura Friesen with Jazz Winnipeg told CJOB Sunday morning. “It’s great.”

Tickets for the show had sold out in advance, within eight hours of becoming available, Friesen said. The non-profit organization will announce the upcoming musical acts on its social media pages and website for concerts that will play at the museum every weekend until the end of August.

Cocktails and light fare are available at the venue site, where attendees must also show they’re fully vaccinated and have to physically distance.

The garden party series got its start last summer, when Jazz Winnipeg couldn’t run its signature TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival.

The non-profit also already launched its free Live from the Burt virtual concert series on Thursday with a performance from Winnipeg’s singer-songwriter and fiddler Sierra Noble. They’ll be streaming six shows every Thursday through to the end of August, beginning at 8 p.m. People can view them on Jazz Winnipeg’s Facebook and Youtube channels.

