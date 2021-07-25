While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Saturday, Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s women swimmers and divers have bagged the first medals for the country at the Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

It was another busy day for Team Canada, with athletes competing in several events.

Here are some results from the second full day of competition:

Swimming

It was a successful day in the pool for Team Canada.

The women’s 4x100m freestyle swam their way to the podium, finishing second behind Australia in a time of three minutes and 32.78 seconds to secure Canada’s first medal at the Games.

Kayla Sanchez of Toronto, Margaret Mac Neil of London, Ont., and Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., all swam strong legs to give Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak the chance to close out the race and grab silver ahead of the United States, who took bronze.

View image in full screen Canada’s Margaret Mac Neil, left to right, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, July 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Diving

Divers Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulie added a second silver to Canada’s medal tally on Day 2.

Abel from Laval, Que., and Citrini-Beaulieu, from Saint-Constant, Que., overcame a slow start on their first two dives to finish with a total score of 300.78.

This was Abel’s second Olympic medal. She won bronze in the same event with Emilie Heymans at the 2012 London Games.

Citrini-Beaulieu is making her Olympic debut.

View image in full screen Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu of Canada prepare to compete during the Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Boxing

In boxing, Canada’s Mandy Bujold was beaten by Serbia’s Nina Radovanovic in the first round of the women’s flyweight boxing event.

Rowing

Rowers Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., and Toronto’s Gabrielle Smith will row for a medal after finishing second in their women’s double sculls semifinal.

The pair advanced comfortably, finishing with a time of 7 minutes and 9.44 seconds ahead of the United States and France, but behind the Netherlands.

In the four repechage events, both the men’s and women’s crews finish fourth, failing to qualify for Final A.

Skateboarding

Skateboarders Matt Berger and Micky Papa were representing Canada at the sport’s Olympic debut.

But there was little to cheer about, as neither man advanced to the finals.

Papa from Vancouver finished 10th and his teammate Berger of Kamloops, B.C. came in 20th place.

Tennis

Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to take on two-time defending Olympic champion Andy Murray in the first round of the men’s singles event, but the Briton withdrew from the tournament shortly before the match.

Instead, Auger-Aliassime played against 39th-ranked Max Purcell, losing 6-4, 7-6.

View image in full screen Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, plays against Max Purcell, of Australia, during the first round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig

Taekwondo

In the women’s featherweight event (49-57 kg), Skylar Park defeated Australia’s Stacey Hymer, before losing to Lo Chia-Ling of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Softball

After trouncing Australia on Saturday, Canada’s softball team went down 1-0 to hosts Japan.

Canada goes into its last match in the round-robin competition against Italy on Monday with a 2-2 record.

Shooting

Canadian shooter Lynda Kiejko failed to qualify for the finals in the 10-metre air pistol event at Asaka Shooting Range.

She finished in 47th place with 558 points.

1:59 Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins Concern for Canadian athletes in Tokyo as Olympic Games officially begins

Badminton

In the men’s doubles competition, Jason Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura lost 2-0 against their South Korean opponents.

In women’s singles, Michelle Li got the better of Guatemala’s Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor.

And in mixed doubles, the duo of Josephine Wu and Joshua Hurlburt-Yu were defeated by Great Britain.

— With files from the Canadian Press