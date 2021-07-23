Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous now at 1,000 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The Two Mile Road wildfire that’s burning south of Sicamous is now listed at 1,000 hectares, up 200 from the day before.

It’s also now forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.

The fire’s growth is being attributed to steady winds blowing to the south, and away from Sicamous.

“The fire grew really, really quickly,” said Sicamous mayor Terry Rysz. “It went from 10 hectares to now over 1,000 hectares, so it still is a major concern for us.”

Rysz added, “we’ve evacuated over 1,000 people from that area in the southeastern part of the community.”

Evacuees are being asked to sign in at an emergency centre in town.

Global News talked to a few evacuated residents on Friday, asking how they’re faring away from home.

“Tonight’s our last night in the room,” said Judy Smith. “There is no motels, there is no shelter for the people that have been evacuated.”

Asked where she’s going to go after tonight, Smith said “I don’t know … sleep in our car? We’ve got nowhere to go.”

Although the wildfire grew last night by 200 hectares, the Sicamous Fire Department said it had a relatively quiet night.

Fire chief Brett Ogino said “our crews had a fairly quiet night last night. They were working a lot of the highway. Still a lot of risk with some spot fires along there.”

He continued, saying “the guards are holding quite nicely above the area of Two Mile Creek and Two Mile Road; quite pleased with what’s going on there.”

The fire chief was able to take in an aerial view of the fire on Friday.

“Up above, where it’s not quite so visible from the road, there is quite an active fire burning,” he said.

“There are challenges by the terrain; it’s very steep. They are hoping to contain it at Two Mile Creek.”

Officials also reminded the public to stay off the north side of Mara Lake so as not to interfere with firefighting aircraft.

