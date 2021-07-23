Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Concealed sword leads to man’s arrest in Swan River

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 6:50 pm
Swan River RCMP say a man carrying a large sword was arrested Thursday. View image in full screen
Swan River RCMP say a man carrying a large sword was arrested Thursday. RCMP Handout

A man allegedly caught carrying what police describe as a large sword is facing charges after an officer broke a bone during his arrest in Swan River this week.

Swan River RCMP were called to a report of a suspicious man wandering in a back lane behind 12th Avenue South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: RCMP: Two people drown in Western Manitoba

Police say officers could see a large sword under the man’s coat.

The man was ordered to drop the weapon, which he did, but police say he then took off running.

Story continues below advertisement

Police caught up with the suspect and placed him under arrest, but say an officer suffered a broken bone in the process.

Trending Stories

A release from police Friday says the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, was taken to hospital complaining of medical issues police say were unrelated to his arrest or his interaction with officers.

Read more: RCMP Organized Crime Unit seizes meth, weed, crack from Winnipeg home

He was later released from hospital and is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP' Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP
Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP – Jun 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWinnipeg crime tagRCMP Investigation tagSwan River tagSword tagSwan River RCMP tagWuskwi Sipihk First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers