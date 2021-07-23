Concealed sword leads to man’s arrest in Swan River

Send this page to someone via email

A man allegedly caught carrying what police describe as a large sword is facing charges after an officer broke a bone during his arrest in Swan River this week.

Swan River RCMP were called to a report of a suspicious man wandering in a back lane behind 12th Avenue South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers could see a large sword under the man’s coat.

The man was ordered to drop the weapon, which he did, but police say he then took off running.

Responding to a suspicious person, #rcmpmb found man with sword hidden in coat in back lane in Swan River last night. Officer injured during arrest. 43yo male from Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation (Indian Birch) charged w/carrying concealed weapon & resist arrest pic.twitter.com/CncVzL8EAl — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 23, 2021

Police caught up with the suspect and placed him under arrest, but say an officer suffered a broken bone in the process.

A release from police Friday says the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, was taken to hospital complaining of medical issues police say were unrelated to his arrest or his interaction with officers.

He was later released from hospital and is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Police are continuing to investigate.

