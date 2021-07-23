Menu

Canada

Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 10:05 am
Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Mary Simon speaks during an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen.

Mary Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Mary Simon’s lack of French prompts investigation after 400 complaints: watchdog

During the meeting, the Queen invested Simon as an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit and a commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Simon, who was born in the Nunavik village of Kangiqsualujjuaq, will be Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

The post has been empty since January, when former governor general Julie Payette abruptly resigned.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
