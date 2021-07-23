Incoming governor general Mary Simon has virtual audience with Queen Elizabeth

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s incoming governor general has had her first audience with the Queen.

Mary Simon will be sworn in as the representative of the sovereign in Canada on Monday.

The Queen and Simon met virtually on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the Queen invested Simon as an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit and a commander of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

Simon, who was born in the Nunavik village of Kangiqsualujjuaq, will be Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

The post has been empty since January, when former governor general Julie Payette abruptly resigned.

Story continues below advertisement

6:53 Can Governor General Mary Simon advance Indigenous rights? Can Governor General Mary Simon advance Indigenous rights? – Jul 8, 2021