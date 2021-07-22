Suspects wanted in assault probe after police allege cans thrown at woman wearing mask at Queen’s Park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects wanted as part of an assault investigation after a woman wearing a mask at Queen’s Park was allegedly assaulted and threatened.

Investigators said officers were called to the Queen’s Park precinct at around 7:30 p.m. on May 22.

Police said a 41-year-old woman wearing a mask was “accosted” by several men who weren’t wearing masks.

“The men attempted to grab the woman’s mask. The men threw beer cans at her, took her picture and threatened her,” a statement issued by the service on Thursday said.

Police seek public's assistance identifying men in Assault and Threatening Investigation, Queen's Park, Photographs Released https://t.co/6iV0nA6aqN — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 22, 2021

Officers released photos of multiple individuals in connection with the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers exhausted avenues internally of trying to identify the suspects and asked for help from the public.

