Crime

Suspects wanted in assault probe after police allege cans thrown at woman wearing mask at Queen’s Park

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 9:18 pm
Suspects wanted in an assault and threatening investigation. The incident happened in May at Queen's Park. View image in full screen
Suspects wanted in an assault and threatening investigation. The incident happened in May at Queen's Park. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects wanted as part of an assault investigation after a woman wearing a mask at Queen’s Park was allegedly assaulted and threatened.

Investigators said officers were called to the Queen’s Park precinct at around 7:30 p.m. on May 22.

Read more: Why is opposition to lockdowns, masks and science growing? The psychology of defiance explained

Police said a 41-year-old woman wearing a mask was “accosted” by several men who weren’t wearing masks.

“The men attempted to grab the woman’s mask. The men threw beer cans at her, took her picture and threatened her,” a statement issued by the service on Thursday said.

Officers released photos of multiple individuals in connection with the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers exhausted avenues internally of trying to identify the suspects and asked for help from the public.

