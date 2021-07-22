Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina fine dining restaurant makes top 10 in Canada: TripAdvisor

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 8:28 pm
Memories was opened in 1989 and recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary. View image in full screen
Memories was opened in 1989 and recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Regina’s downtown restaurant Memories Dining & Bar is celebrating a new recognition this week on TripAdvisors top 10 fine dining restaurants in Canada.

Memories is pegged at No. 8 on the list, joining restaurants from Whistler, B.C., Toronto, and Vancouver.

Read more: Jasper earns praise in Time Magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2021’ list

The list is part of TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ and drawn from the experiences of travelers who have visited the establishments.

Memories owner and manager Thomas Siarkos said travellers from all over the globe have dined at Memories, including tourists from England, France and Australia.

The restaurant and Siarkos himself have also served esteemed guests from the Royal Family and other celebrities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though we have served Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, you’re our queen as well. Our customers are our dignitaries as well. We don’t know of any different way to treat customers. Personalized service has always been our number one priority,” Siarkos said.

Read more: Winnipeg cracks Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” list

Siarkos added Memories staff have created a lot of friendships with customers who dine there.

Memories was opened in 1989 and recently celebrated its 32nd anniversary.

Siarkos said they believe that customers should stay as long as they like.

“You can come in and spend three, four, five hours whatever you like. No one is going to give you the bill unless you ask for it,” Siarkos said.

Memories has received other awards and recognitions in the past, but Siarkos said this most recent accolade was beyond their expectations as it came from global travelers.

“For a small city like Regina and a small dining room like ourselves to be included in that category, I mean, I feel numb right now,” Siarkos said.

Read more: Eye-catching new tourist attraction opens on Vancouver Island

Story continues below advertisement

“I had no idea. I got a call from a the CEO of a huge corporation in Toronto to congratulate me yesterday without knowing why he was doing that and he said ‘you haven’t seen it?’

“We’re so excited to be in a little city, in a small province, a wonderful province of Saskatchewan, and to be awarded with such a prestigious award. We couldn’t be anymore happier,” Siarkos thanked Regina.

Click to play video: 'Student group demands action from University of Regina against on-campus racism' Student group demands action from University of Regina against on-campus racism
Student group demands action from University of Regina against on-campus racism

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagMemories tagfine dining tagTrip Advisor tagMemories dining and bar tagThomas Siarkos tagTrip Advisor Best of the Best tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers