Canada

COVID-19: No new deaths reported in Saskatchewan, 26 new cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 3:51 pm
The province said there are 26 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 49,556 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 26 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 49,556 cases. Andrew Vaughan / Global News
The Saskatchewan government announced 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 49,556, of which 7,962 cases are variants of concern.

There are no new deaths to report.

For new COVID-19 cases, 14 are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, two are in the northwest, one is in the north central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in the south central.

Read more: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

The province says there is one case pending residence information.

There have been 48,694 recoveries from the virus and 287 cases are considered active.

The province says 59 people remain in hospital, with 48 people receiving inpatient care and 11 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and five are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 30 — 2.5 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 1,744 COVID-19 tests were processed on Wednesday bringing the total number of administered tests to 949,044.

An additional 7,286 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,366,006.

Seventy-four per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose and 60 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders' What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders
What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders – Jul 8, 2021
