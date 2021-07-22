COVID-19: No new deaths reported in Saskatchewan, 26 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

There are no new deaths to report.

For new COVID-19 cases, 14 are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, two are in the northwest, one is in the north central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and one is in the south central.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says there is one case pending residence information.

There have been 48,694 recoveries from the virus and 287 cases are considered active.

The province says 59 people remain in hospital, with 48 people receiving inpatient care and 11 people in intensive care. Three people in the ICU are in Regina and five are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 30 — 2.5 new cases per 100,000.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

The province says 1,744 COVID-19 tests were processed on Wednesday bringing the total number of administered tests to 949,044.

An additional 7,286 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 1,366,006.

Seventy-four per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose and 60 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.

1:19 What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders – Jul 8, 2021