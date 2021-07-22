Glass falls to street from 16th floor of downtown Calgary apartment building

The Calgary Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a broken window sent shards of glass falling from the 16th floor of a downtown apartment building onto the street below on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the building, located in the 600 block of 10 Avenue Southwest, at around 8:30 a.m.
A member of the fire department’s high-angle rescue team scaled down the side of the building to remove loose glass from the window pane and tape it up as a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made.
It’s unknown how the window was broken.
