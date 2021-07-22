Glass falls to street from 16th floor of downtown Calgary apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a broken window sent shards of glass falling from the 16th floor of a downtown apartment building onto the street below on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the building, located in the 600 block of 10 Avenue Southwest, at around 8:30 a.m.

View image in full screen Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Global News

A member of the fire department’s high-angle rescue team scaled down the side of the building to remove loose glass from the window pane and tape it up as a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unknown how the window was broken.

View image in full screen Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Global News