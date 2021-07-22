Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Glass falls to street from 16th floor of downtown Calgary apartment building

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 2:54 pm
Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a broken window sent shards of glass falling from the 16th floor of a downtown apartment building onto the street below on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the building, located in the 600 block of 10 Avenue Southwest, at around 8:30 a.m.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Global News

A member of the fire department’s high-angle rescue team scaled down the side of the building to remove loose glass from the window pane and tape it up as a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s unknown how the window was broken.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Members of the Calgary Fire Department respond to a broken window in the downtown core on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagFire Department tagCFD tagCalgary Firefighters tagCalgary apartment building tagCalgary downtown glass falling tagCalgary glass falls tagglass falls tagglass falls downtown tagglass falls from Calgary apartment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers