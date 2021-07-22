Motorcyclist involved in Highway 1 collision suffered ‘serious injuries’: Moose Jaw RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw RCMP say a single motor vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 has resulted in “serious injuries” for a 27-year-old man.

According to a statement from police on Thursday morning, RCMP officers responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a single-vehicle collision involving a westbound motorcycle.

The crash happened about two kilometres east of Mortlach, Sask., on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The motorcyclist, who is from Montreal, Que., was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital. RCMP say there is no update on his condition at this time.

Westbound lanes on the Trans-Canada were closed during the initial investigation, but have since reopened.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.