Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist involved in Highway 1 collision suffered ‘serious injuries’: Moose Jaw RCMP

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 1:07 pm
Motorcyclist involved in Highway 1 collision suffered ‘serious injuries’: Moose Jaw RCMP - image View image in full screen
Files / Global News

Moose Jaw RCMP say a single motor vehicle collision on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 1 has resulted in “serious injuries” for a 27-year-old man.

According to a statement from police on Thursday morning, RCMP officers responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a single-vehicle collision involving a westbound motorcycle.

The crash happened about two kilometres east of Mortlach, Sask., on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read more: RCMP catch Edmonton driver travelling 164 km/h near Wolseley, Sask. with drugs, $140k

The motorcyclist, who is from Montreal, Que., was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital. RCMP say there is no update on his condition at this time.

Trending Stories

Westbound lanes on the Trans-Canada were closed during the initial investigation, but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Motorcyclists against proposed SGI insurance hike' Motorcyclists against proposed SGI insurance hike
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan tagHighway 1 tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagSask tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagMoose Jaw RCMP tagMortlach tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers