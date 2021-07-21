Nova Scotia election: Early voting already underway for summer election

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia voters are now able to vote in person at any returning office or early voting location in the province for this summer’s election.

Returning officer Eric Cottreau said in an interview Wednesday that given the pandemic, offering early voting like this can also help people now feel safer.

“You have the opportunity to avoid the lines and it gives you a better feeling of safety, of course, with COVID-19,” said Cottreau

Even before the pandemic, there was an increase in early voting in the province, she said.

“Early voting is convenient. People can plan their schedules around early voting,” added Tom Urbaniak, a political scientist at Cape Breton University.

He said advanced and alternative forms of voting are a crucial part of the voting process.

“In a democracy, voters have to be given every reasonable opportunity to exercise their right, their constitutionally-entitled franchise.” said Urbaniak.

For more details on voting early in the election, visit electionsnovascotia.ca,

