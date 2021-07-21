Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia election: Early voting already underway for summer election

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Early voting opens in Nova Scotia election' Early voting opens in Nova Scotia election
WATCH: Wednesday marked the first time voters in Nova Scotia were able to cast a ballot before election day. Amber Fryday has more.

Nova Scotia voters are now able to vote in person at any returning office or early voting location in the province for this summer’s election.

Returning officer Eric Cottreau said in an interview Wednesday that given the pandemic, offering early voting like this can also help people now feel safer.

“You have the opportunity to avoid the lines and it gives you a better feeling of safety, of course, with COVID-19,” said Cottreau

Even before the pandemic, there was an increase in early voting in the province, she said.

“Early voting is convenient. People can plan their schedules around early voting,” added Tom Urbaniak, a political scientist at Cape Breton University.

Read more: What you need to know with Nova Scotia’s 41st election campaign now here

He said advanced and alternative forms of voting are a crucial part of the voting process.

“In a democracy, voters have to be given every reasonable opportunity to exercise their right, their constitutionally-entitled franchise.” said Urbaniak.

For more details on voting early in the election, visit electionsnovascotia.ca,

Click to play video: 'Here’s where each of the party leaders stand on making rent affordable in Nova Scotia' Here’s where each of the party leaders stand on making rent affordable in Nova Scotia
Here’s where each of the party leaders stand on making rent affordable in Nova Scotia
