Canada

5 children taken to Victoria hospital after eating THC gummies

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 2:53 pm
5 children taken to Victoria hospital after eating THC gummies - image View image in full screen
Victoria police

Five children were sent to Victoria General Hospital after ingesting THC gummies on Friday.

Victoria police said the children, all under the age of 10, were at a barbecue when parents noticed they were behaving oddly.

Click to play video: '‘I started getting really dizzy’: Fifth graders accidentally eat weed gummies' ‘I started getting really dizzy’: Fifth graders accidentally eat weed gummies
‘I started getting really dizzy’: Fifth graders accidentally eat weed gummies – Jan 22, 2018

The parents questioned the children, who said they had eaten candy they found while playing in a room.

The packaging of the THC gummies closely resembled a popular brand of candy.

Read more: ‘Stoner patch’ candy, gummies among cannabis-laced items seized by police from Markham convenience store

The children were taken to hospital and later released. No foul play is suspected.

Police said the incident is a reminder that users should keep such edibles, which can resemble non-cannabis products, out of the reach of children.

