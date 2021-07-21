Boil water advisory in effect for large swath of Plateau-Mont-Royal borough

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers living west of Lafontaine Park and south of Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough are asked to bring their tap water to a full boil for one minute before consuming it.

According to city councillor Alex Norris, many Plateau residents were deprived of tap water Tuesday morning because of a mistake.

Work was being performed on Christophe-Colomb Avenue.

Norris described it as “an error manipulating a valve while work was being done on water mains” in a Facebook post Tuesday.

A statement issued by the borough explained the error was fixed within the hour but a boil water advisory was issued as a precautionary measure. It is in effect for 48 hours until Thursday afternoon.

The borough advises it is still safe to use water to wash your hands, dishes, clothes and to shower or bathe.