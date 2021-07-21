Netflix movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ starring Mila Kunis filming in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Netflix will be in the Town of Cobourg next week for filming of Luckiest Girl Alive starring and co-produced by actor Mila Kunis.

According to the town, scenes for the movie will be filmed on private property on July 26, however, production vehicles will arrive this week and be parked at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, the former Brookside Youth Centre and on Willmott Street until July 27.

It’s not known yet if Kunis will be in Cobourg. Several media outlets reported Kunis was seen filming at a restaurant in Toronto earlier this week.

The movie is based on Jessica Knoll’s 2015 New York Times best-selling thriller about a New York magazine editor whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when a crime documentary forces Ani FanNelli (played by Kunis) to relive the truths of a shocking incident during her teenage years.

Kunis, married to actor Ashton Kutcher, will also be producing the film under her Orchard Farms Production company.

The movie is directed by Mike Barker, known from Black Match, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Fargo.

“There will be no road closures or detours for the filming, and there will be minimal impact to the community,” the Town of Cobourg posted on its Facebook page. “Welcome back Netflix and crew!”

