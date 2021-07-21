Former Manitoba Indigenous relations minister gets key government appointment, rejects it

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister appointed former cabinet minister Eileen Clarke to a powerful financial-oversight committee only to have Clarke reject the position.

Clarke says she was not aware of her appointment to the provincial Treasury Board, which oversees government spending, and has contacted the premier’s office to say she will not accept it.

Clarke resigned from the Indigenous and northern relations portfolio this month after Pallister stirred up controversy with remarks about Canadian history.

The premier said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy anything but rather to build communities, churches and businesses.

Clarke’s appointment to Treasury Board was made official and posted online this week, but Clarke says she was only made aware of it after the fact.

“Ms. Clarke had not been made aware of any appointment to government Treasury Board but on July 21 did receive an email from the secretary of the Treasury Board congratulating her on the recent appointment and a request to meet,” reads a statement sent from Clarke’s constituency office.

“Eileen has contacted the Premier’s office and will not be accepting the Treasury Board appointment but will continue to fulfill her responsibilities as the MLA for Agassiz.”

Pallister has faced ongoing fallout from his remarks, including the resignations of two Indigenous men from provincial economic development boards.

— with files from Global News

