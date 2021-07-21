Menu

Crime

Kevin O’Leary testifies he doesn’t recall if wife drank before fatal boat crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 11:40 am
Linda O'Leary, wife of Canadian businessman and television celebrity Kevin O'Leary, went on trial Monday in Muskoka. She faces a charge under the Canada Shipping Act. Two people were killed on a boat struck by the boat driven by O'Leary. As Sean O'Shea reports, O'Leary faces a charge of operating the boat in a careless manner – Jun 14, 2021

Kevin O’Leary has told an Ontario court that he does not recall if his wife Linda consumed alcohol in the hours before a boat crash that killed two people and injured several others.

The celebrity businessman testified by Zoom Wednesday about the day leading up to the Aug. 24, 2019 crash on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, and the immediate hours after.

Read more: Witness describes events leading up to fatal 2019 boat crash involving Linda, Kevin O’Leary

Linda O’Leary has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Kevin O’Leary said he does not recall his wife appearing affected by alcohol in the hours before or after the crash, though there were several hours when he was not with her.

He said his wife drove their boat to and from a dinner party that night as she often did as the more experienced boater in the couple.

Read more: Witnesses say boat had lights on when it was hit by vessel operated by Linda O’Leary

O’Leary testified that he did not see the other boat involved in the late-night crash until seconds before the collision, and did not immediately know what had been struck.

He said there was “zero light” coming from the other vessel until after collision, when he said the lights turned on and it drove away without communicating with the O’Leary boat.

