Crime

Jogger sexually assaulted along Trans Canada Trail in Peterborough, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 11:11 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man while jogging along the Trans Canada trail in the city's west end. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect after a jogger reported being sexually assaulted on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 26-year-old woman was jogging westbound on the Trans Canada Trail from Jacksons Park toward Ackison Road in the city’s west end when she saw an elderly man standing on the trail ahead of her.

Read more: Man arrested for sexual assault, kidnapping in Jackson Park remains in custody

Police say the victim initially ran by the man. However, she said as she passed him by, she thought he required assistance and approached him. The man then sexually assaulted her and then fled the area, police say.

Trending Stories

No other details were provided by police.

Police described the suspect is a man 70 to 80 years old with tan skin. He was wearing a red polo shirt with white and blue stripes, a dark baseball cap and pants, and was carrying a black cane.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Brian Urquhart at 705-876-1122 x 293, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or (705) 745-9000 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail' Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail
Two marches held in Peterborough to support sexual assault survivor on Jackson Park trail – Aug 25, 2020
