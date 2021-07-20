Quebec reports 76 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health authorities recorded 76 new COVID-19 infections but no additional deaths Tuesday.

Since the last update, another 83,673 doses of the novel coronavirus were administered in the province. More than 10.1 million shots have been given so far.

The province has received the bulk of its expected shipments for this week, with 627,120 of the 703,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine having arrived on Monday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by one to 77. This includes 21 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of two from the previous day.

When it comes to screening, 9,754 tests were given Sunday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

The province’s caseload has reached 376,416 but the tally was changed due to an update. Health officials say 91 cases were withdrawn — which created a change in the total number of COVID-19 infections and recoveries.

As a result, the number of recoveries from the virus has now reached 364,540 since the pandemic began.

The health crisis has killed 11,236 Quebecers to date.

