Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 76 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery' COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery
COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery

In Quebec, health authorities recorded 76 new COVID-19 infections but no additional deaths Tuesday.

Since the last update, another 83,673 doses of the novel coronavirus were administered in the province. More than 10.1 million shots have been given so far.

The province has received the bulk of its expected shipments for this week, with 627,120 of the 703,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine having arrived on Monday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by one to 77. This includes 21 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of two from the previous day.

Read more: No short-term plans to remove Quebec’s mask mandate: health ministry

When it comes to screening, 9,754 tests were given Sunday. That is the latest day for which that information is available.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province’s caseload has reached 376,416 but the tally was changed due to an update. Health officials say 91 cases were withdrawn — which created a change in the total number of COVID-19 infections and recoveries.

As a result, the number of recoveries from the virus has now reached 364,540 since the pandemic began.

The health crisis has killed 11,236 Quebecers to date.

Click to play video: 'Quebec government giving residents a million reasons to get vaccinated' Quebec government giving residents a million reasons to get vaccinated
Quebec government giving residents a million reasons to get vaccinated
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers