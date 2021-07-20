Environment Canada expects air pollution in Hamilton from forest fires to improve on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Pollution seen in Hamilton caused by smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario is expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Environment Canada says elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations, prompting the issuing of an air quality statement on Monday, which remains in effect as of Tuesday morning.

Underneath all this smoke are 5 Great Lakes. pic.twitter.com/eDm7ufZLY9 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level,” the agency said in a statement.

The passing of a cold front later on Tuesday is expected to improve air quality.

In the meantime, meteorologists are suggesting precautions by limiting exposure.

Smoke drift is pushing into most of Ontario due to wind direction & weather conditions. Hazy skies have been noted by Ontarians across the province due to smoke from fires in Northwestern Ontario & western Canada. See how smoke is drifting across Canada : https://t.co/6oZ2nJaZ8R. pic.twitter.com/Tpem0ngvfo — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) July 19, 2021

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health,” says the advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

2:33 Medical experts warn wildfire smoke advisories are the ‘new norm’ Medical experts warn wildfire smoke advisories are the ‘new norm’