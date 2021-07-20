Menu

Canada

Environment Canada expects air pollution in Hamilton from forest fires to improve on Tuesday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 8:47 am
Smoke is seen over the Great Lakes. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen over the Great Lakes. Global News

Pollution seen in Hamilton caused by smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario is expected to improve by Tuesday afternoon, according to Canada’s weather agency.

Environment Canada says elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations, prompting the issuing of an air quality statement on Monday, which remains in effect as of Tuesday morning.

“Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level,” the agency said in a statement.

Read more: Over $500 million from 3 governments earmarked for Hamilton’s public transit infrastructure

The passing of a cold front later on Tuesday is expected to improve air quality.

In the meantime, meteorologists are suggesting precautions by limiting exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health,” says the advisory.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

