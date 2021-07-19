Menu

Crime

Man faces impaired driving charges after car crashes into Belleville home, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 11:01 am
Belleville police have charged a Deseronto man with drunk driving after a vehicle crashed into a Belleville home. View image in full screen
Belleville police have charged a Deseronto man with drunk driving after a vehicle crashed into a Belleville home. Belleville police / Twitter

A Deseronto man faces drunk driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a Belleville home over the weekend.

The crash happened in the city’s east end Saturday around 4:30 p.m., police say.

Read more: A car crashes into a house on Brock Street, but it’s not the first time

After colliding with the house, the vehicle reportedly left the scene but was eventually pulled over.

Paul Rioux, 64, was charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited and several provincial Highway Traffic Act offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

