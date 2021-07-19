Man faces impaired driving charges after car crashes into Belleville home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Deseronto man faces drunk driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a Belleville home over the weekend.

The crash happened in the city’s east end Saturday around 4:30 p.m., police say.

After colliding with the house, the vehicle reportedly left the scene but was eventually pulled over.

Paul Rioux, 64, was charged with impaired driving, driving while prohibited and several provincial Highway Traffic Act offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5.

