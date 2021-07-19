SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person killed in west Edmonton rollover

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 10:05 am
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

Police are investigating a deadly rollover in west Edmonton.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 100 Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man driving was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 people dead in crash southeast of Edmonton: RCMP

The on-ramp from 100 Avenue to the northbound lanes of the Henday was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No further details about the collision or the victim have been released.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Traffic tagFatal Collision tagEdmonton roads tagAnthony Henday Drive tagFatal Rollover tagAnthony Henday tagWest Edmonton collision tagAnthony Henday fatal collision tagEdmonton fatal rollover tagWest Edmonton fatal rollover tagWest Edmonton rollover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers