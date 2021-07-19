1 person killed in west Edmonton rollover

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a deadly rollover in west Edmonton.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the area of Anthony Henday Drive and 100 Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the man driving was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

The on-ramp from 100 Avenue to the northbound lanes of the Henday was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

No further details about the collision or the victim have been released.

