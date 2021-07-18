Menu

Health

Swimming advisory issued at two popular Osoyoos beaches due to E. Coli

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 5:25 pm
The Town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory at Legion and Cottonwood beaches due to high levels of E. Coli. Cottonwood Park is pictured above. View image in full screen
The Town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory at Legion and Cottonwood beaches due to high levels of E. Coli. Cottonwood Park is pictured above. Credit: Destination Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a swimming advisory due to high E. Coli levels detected at two popular Osoyoos beaches.

Read more: E. coli water warning lifted for Okanagan Beach in Penticton, B.C.

The town said swimming is not recommended at Cottonwood Beach and Legion Beach due to “unsatisfactory bacteriological results” from water samples.

Click to play video: 'Interior Health reminds well users of runoff risk' Interior Health reminds well users of runoff risk
Interior Health reminds well users of runoff risk – Apr 13, 2017

Civic officials did not disclose the levels of E. Coli detected, only saying that they are unsatisfactory, meaning the samples contain an average of more than 200 E. Coli/100 ml, and/or a series of single sample results that exceed 400 E. Coli bacteria/100 ml.

Read more: Water advisory issued for Marina Way Beach in Penticton

The swimming advisory is in effect until further notice.

In early July, the City of Penticton issued a similar advisory for Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach. It was lifted a day later.

