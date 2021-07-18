Swimming advisory issued at two popular Osoyoos beaches due to E. Coli

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a swimming advisory due to high E. Coli levels detected at two popular Osoyoos beaches.

The town said swimming is not recommended at Cottonwood Beach and Legion Beach due to “unsatisfactory bacteriological results” from water samples.

Civic officials did not disclose the levels of E. Coli detected, only saying that they are unsatisfactory, meaning the samples contain an average of more than 200 E. Coli/100 ml, and/or a series of single sample results that exceed 400 E. Coli bacteria/100 ml.

The swimming advisory is in effect until further notice.

In early July, the City of Penticton issued a similar advisory for Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach. It was lifted a day later.