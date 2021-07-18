SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 3 new cases in Central Zone

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 11:58 am
Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries. The Canadian Press file

After four days of no new cases, Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — all in the Central Zone.

Two of the cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases and one is under investigation.

Read more: COVID-19 and Nova Scotia’s first summer election since 2003: What does it all mean

“All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province noted in a news release.

Trending Stories

The province had no recoveries since Saturday, bringing the active number of cases to eight.

Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

The province’s labs completed 2.732 tests on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse' Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse
Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth tagdr. robert strang tagNS COVID-19 tagcentral zone tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers