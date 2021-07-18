COVID-19: N.S. reporting 3 new cases in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

After four days of no new cases, Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday — all in the Central Zone.

Two of the cases are close contacts of previously-reported cases and one is under investigation.

“All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread,” the province noted in a news release.

The province had no recoveries since Saturday, bringing the active number of cases to eight.

Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

The province’s labs completed 2.732 tests on Saturday.

