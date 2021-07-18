Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

At least 30 dead in India’s Mumbai city after heavy rains trigger landslides

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Posted July 18, 2021 8:11 am
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue team personnel inspect the site of the landslide in a slum area where 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on July 18, 2021. View image in full screen
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue team personnel inspect the site of the landslide in a slum area where 18 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai on July 18, 2021. Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

At least 30 people died in three Mumbai suburbs after several houses collapsed when heavy rain triggered landslides, officials said on Sunday, and forecasts of further downpours could force authorities to relocate people living in danger zones.

Rescuers resorted to using their hands to dig up the ground in an attempt to find survivors, local television showed, as authorities said more people could be trapped inside the debris.

Read more: 11 killed after building collapses in Mumbai following heavy monsoon rains

Emergency workers carried the injured through narrow lanes on makeshift stretchers.

Several areas of Mumbai have been hit by floods due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, crippling India‘s financial capital.

The mega-city and the coast of India’s industrial Maharashtra state are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four days, the weather department said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately,” said Nawab Malik, a state cabinet minister, according to a tweet by news agency ANI, a Reuters partner.

Click to play video: 'Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute' Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute
Residents in flood-hit eastern India use boats to commute – Jun 22, 2021

Torrential rain, especially during India’s July-September monsoon, often triggers the collapse of buildings, especially older or illegally built structures.

Within the last 24 hours, authorities have reported 11 incidents of houses or walls collapsing in the Mumbai area, officials said. In one neighbourhood, about half a dozen shacks located at the base of a hill collapsed on top of each other, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences in a tweet and announced aid for the victims.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Rajendra Jadhav and Neha Arora; Editing by Sam Holmes, Edmund Klamann and Pravin Char)

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
India tagLandslides tagIndia news tagIndia monsoon rain tagIndia landslide rescue efforts tagIndia landslides tagIndia weather news tagMumbai landslides tagMumbai rains tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers